Toledo’s Marreon Jackson enters transfer portal

The Mid-American Conference Player of the Year has entered the transfer portal.
Marreon Jackson said Monday that he will be leaving the University of Toledo Men’s Basketball program and will use his extra year of eligibility to pursue an opportunity at a Power Five school.
Jackson averaged 18.1 point, 5.9 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game as a senior this season.
Tod Kowalczyk called Jackson one of the best players to ever wear the midnight blue and gold during the season.
Jackson led Toledo to a MAC regular-season title this season.
