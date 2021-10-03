LIVE BLOG: Latest MAC-tion in 2021 Mid-American Conference basketball tourney

No. 1 seeded BGSU women defeat the No. 8 seeded EMU Eagles 63-47 to advance to Friday's MAC semifinal game.

CLEVELAND — It’s officially MAC Tournament week and the WTOL 11 Sports team is in Cleveland you bring you the latest.

In the Men’s Tournament, the Toledo Rockets are the #1 seed and Bowling Green is the #6 seed. In the Women’s Tournament, the Bowling Green Falcons are the #1 seed. We will have information updated here throughout the tournament. On Wednesday, the BGSU Falcon women's team tipped off against the No. 8 Eastern Michigan Eagles at 11 a.m.

1 p.m.: BGSU WOMEN ADVANCE TO SEMIFINALS

The No. 1 seeded Bowling Green State University women are moving on to Friday's MAC semifinal game with a 63-47 victory over the Eastern Michigan University Eagles.

It wasn’t always pretty, but the #1 seed BGSU is moving on!



The Falcons dominate the 2nd half. They win 63-47.



Kenzie Lewis: 14 points, 11 rebounds

Kadie Hempfling: 15 points

Elissa Brett: 13 points, 10 rebounds pic.twitter.com/skfP68SWjR — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 10, 2021

12:48 p.m.: BGSU LEADS WITH 4:41 IN THE GAME

The Falcons have taken a 51-40 lead over EMU with 4:41 left to go in the fourth quarter in Cleveland.

12:44 p.m.: FLEMING RETURNS TO SIDELINES

Lexi Fleming is back out and has her shoulder wrapped with ice. pic.twitter.com/z7VMEvuiyB — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 10, 2021

12:33 p.m.: BGSU LEADING SCORER INJURED

Lexi Fleming was hit hard while going out of bounds by an EMU player and suffered a likely shoulder injury. She grabbed at her shoulder appearing to be in a lot of pain and headed to the locker room. Fleming is the Falcons' leading scorer with 16.9 points per game.

Just awful news for the BGSU women...Lexi Fleming just went to the locker room with a shoulder injury...she was hit hard going out of bounds.



She's the Falcons leading scorer at 16.9 ppg. It didn't look good at all. She was in a lot of pain. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 10, 2021

12:19 p.m.: FALCONS SEIZE THE LEAD

The Falcons are on a 15-4 run to start the second half and have taken a 36-35 lead after being down 10 late in the first. BGSU closed the gap to grab the lead with 3:26 left in the third.

11:46 a.m.: BGSU IN UNCHARACTERISTIC TROUBLE

No. 1 seed BGSU is in some trouble here. They’re down 10 with 1:54 left in the first half. BG is shooting 26% from the field and 18% from 3. They’ve had some wide-open looks that just haven’t fallen. Very uncharacteristic of this team.

11:05 a.m.: ALL-CONFERENCE AWARDS

The MAC All-Conference Awards have been announced.

On the Men’s side, Toledo is well-represented. Marreon Jackson is the Player of the Year. Tod Kowalczyk is the Coach of the Year. Ryan Rollins is the Freshman of the Year. Spencer Littleson was named to the 2nd Team All-MAC and the All-Defensive team.

For Bowling Green, Justin Turner was a first-team selection. Daeqwon Plowden was a Third-Team selection. Trey Diggs was the Sixth Man of the Year. Kaden Metheny and Josiah Fulcher were named to the All-Freshman team.

11 a.m.: #1 BGSU WOMEN TIP OFF VS. #8 EASTERN MICHIGAN

We’ve made it to Cleveland for the MAC tournament.



The #1 BGSU women play at 11 am. pic.twitter.com/cwHrZBJIj3 — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 10, 2021

BRACKETS AND SCHEDULES

MAC Women's Tournament

Thursday, March 10

Game 1: No. 1 Bowling Green vs. No. 8 Eastern Michigan, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 4 Buffalo vs. No. 5 Kent State, 30 min following Game 1 (ESPN+)

Game 3: No. 2 Central Michigan vs. No. 7 Northern Illinois, 30 min following Game 2 (ESPN+)

Game 4: No. 3 Ohio vs. No. 6 Ball State, 30 min following Game 3 (ESPN+)

Friday, March 12

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10 a.m. (ESPN+)

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 30 min following Game 5 (ESPN+)

Saturday, March 13

Championship game: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 11 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)

MAC Men's Tournament

Thursday, March 11

Game 1: No. 1 Toledo vs. No. 8 Ball State, 11 a.m. (ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 4 Kent State vs. No. 5 Ohio, about 1:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 3: No. 2 Buffalo vs. No. 7 Miami, about 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: No. 3 Akron vs. No. 6 Bowling Green, about 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Friday, March 12

Semifinal: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Semifinal: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, about 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, March 13