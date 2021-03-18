Toledo falls in first round of NIT to Richmond

The Rockets led by as much as 11 in the first half, but the Spiders would outscore Toledo 44-28 in the second half to pull away.

DENTON, Texas — The Toledo men's basketball season officially came to an end after losing 76-66 to Richmond in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament.

The Rockets came out of the gates hot and would lead by as much as 11 in the first half, led by the Mid-American Conference freshman of the year Ryan Rollins with 16 first-half points.

The Spiders though would outscore the Rockets 44-28 in the second half and Rollins would be held to just two points in the final 20 minutes.

MAC player of the year Marreon Jackson was held to just 10 points on 1-6 shooting from the field.