TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Walleye announced Monday tickets for Winterfest will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Fifth Third Field again will be converted in an outdoor hockey stadium for a pair of Walleye games in December. Toledo will host the Kalamazoo Wings on Dec. 26 and Indy Fuel on Dec. 31.
Single game ticket packages start at $25. A complete list of ticketing options can be found here.
Tickets purchased for last year's games will be honored.
In 2014-15, more than 22,000 fans attended the first slate of Winterfest games.