Walleye

Winterfest tickets go on sale Wednesday for outdoor Toledo Walleye games

Fifth Third Field will once again host outdoor hockey in December. Tickets purchased for last year's canceled fest will be honored.
Credit: Toledo Walleye

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Walleye announced Monday tickets for Winterfest will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Fifth Third Field again will be converted in an outdoor hockey stadium for a pair of Walleye games in December. Toledo will host the Kalamazoo Wings on  Dec. 26 and Indy Fuel on Dec. 31.

Single game ticket packages start at $25. A complete list of ticketing options can be found here.

Tickets purchased for last year's games will be honored.

In 2014-15, more than 22,000 fans attended the first slate of Winterfest games.

