Fifth Third Field will once again host outdoor hockey in December. Tickets purchased for last year's canceled fest will be honored.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Walleye announced Monday tickets for Winterfest will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Fifth Third Field again will be converted in an outdoor hockey stadium for a pair of Walleye games in December. Toledo will host the Kalamazoo Wings on Dec. 26 and Indy Fuel on Dec. 31.

Single game ticket packages start at $25. A complete list of ticketing options can be found here.

Tickets purchased for last year's games will be honored.