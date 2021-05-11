Toledo Walleye announce home schedule for 2021-22 season

The Fish return to the Pond on Saturday, November 6 for the 2021-22 home opener against Kalamazoo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Walleye unveiled their 2021-22 home schedule with the return to the Huntington Center set for Saturday, November 6 against Kalamazoo.

The Fish begin their regular season on Saturday, October 23 also against the Wings.

35 of the 36 home games scheduled for the Walleye will be played on Friday (11), Saturday (11), and Sunday (13). All games begin at 7:15 p.m., with Sunday games starting at 5:15 p.m.

Two of the regular season games will be a part of Winterfest 2021, which will be played outdoors at Fifth Third Field. The first on Saturday, December 26 against Kalamazoo, and on Friday, December 31 against the Indy Fuel.

Three times in January, the Walleye will face off against their rival Fort Wayne, while Wichita visits Toledo for the first time since 2018.

March will be a busy home stretch for the fish as they play nine home games including two three-game series: Idaho (March 11-13) and Allen (March 25-27).

Lastly, for the first time ever, the Fish play four regular-season games in April, with the final game on Saturday, April 16 against the Wings.