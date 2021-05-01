Toledo Walleye choose to not play 2020-21 season

Originally, the Walleye had received the OK to start the season in February from the ECHL Board of Governors and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Walleye will not have a hockey season this year after all, as they've opted out of the 2020-21 partial season.

Walleye players were notified of the decision Tuesday morning.

The ECHL announced in early December that the Cincinnati Cyclones, Idaho Steelheads and Kalamazoo Wings are suspending play for the 2020-21 ECHL season under the league's policy for COVID-19. All teams are set to return in the 2021-22 ECHL season.

It’s official: The players have been informed now - The Toledo Walleye have opted out for this season.



Word has been circulating for a few days now, but it is now confirmed. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 5, 2021

The Walleye decision to not play brings the total number of ECHL teams opting out to 12 out of the 26 teams.

Season ticket holders for the Toledo Walleye have been offered the ability to pause their membership for this season and any payments made will be applied to 2021-22. According to Monday's email following the announcement, ticket holders will be allowed to keep their seats, ticket price and status for the 2021-22 season. "FINatics" can contact their ticket representative or follow this link for more information.