Walleye clinch Brabham Cup with win in regular-season finale

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Walleye clinched the Brabham Cup with a dominant 9-2 win over Kalamazoo on Saturday.

Mitchell Heard scored a hattrick in the win and Brandon Hawkins scored two goals, just one shy of the Walleye franchise record for most in a season held by Kyle Bonis (36).

The Brabham Cup is awarded to the regular season's best team in the ECHL and awards the Fish with home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

This is just the third time in Walleye history and just the fifth time in Toledo hockey history that they've won the Brabham Cup.

The playoffs begin on Friday, April 22 from the Huntington Center against the Cincinnati Cyclones.