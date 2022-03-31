Sam Craggs fitting right in with the Toledo Walleye

Sam Craggs, former BGSU forward, was signed by the Walleye and played in his first three professional games last weekend.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Walleye head coach Dan Watson is doing everything he can to add the right pieces to help the Fish make a deep playoff run.

Signing Sam Craggs was just the latest in his quest to make this roster better.

Craggs was a mainstay for Bowling Green State University hockey. No one in the history of the Falcons program played in more games. But now, he’s got a new jersey on trying to help the best team in the ECHL.

"Joining the best team in the league comes with some responsibility and I'm just trying to do my part and contribute," said Craggs. "I want to make this team win just as much as the next guy in the locker room."

"I think he'll be a great pro with his size and how he has no problem getting to net fronts," said Watson. "He's physical in the corners, he'll be great in the forecheck. Just the way he plays is already that pro-style game."

Last weekend, Craggs played in his first three professional games and his game has already translated perfectly to this level.

"It's just faster. Guys are more skilled and it's just a more controlled game out there," said Craggs. "I just try to do my role. Play defensively, get pucks in and get shots on."