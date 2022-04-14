Walleye's Hensick and Gazzola earn All-ECHL honors

TJ Hensick earned first team All-ECHL and Randy Gazzola landed on the second team All-ECHL.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Walleye's TJ Hensick and Randy Gazzola have both earned All-ECHL honors.

Hensick landed on the All-ECHL first team, while defenseman Randy Gazzola was named to the second team.

Hensick has scored 21 goals on the season and is second in the ECHL with 55 assists. He was also selected to represent the Fish in the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic.

Gazzola is tied for second in the ECHL among defensemen with 40 assists. He is also fourth in the league with 52 points.

Full All-ECHL teams:



2021-22 All-ECHL First Team

G – Francois Brassard, Jacksonville Icemen (29 gp, 17-9-3, 2.27 GAA, .909 save pct.)

D – Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies (51 gp, 26g, 31a, 58 pts.)

D – Ben Finkelstein, Newfoundland Growlers (34 gp, 11g, 48a, 59 pts.)

F – Will Graber, Fort Wayne Komets (57 gp, 26g, 57a, 83 pts.)

F – TJ Hensick, Toledo Walleye (64 gp, 21g, 55a, 76 pts.)

F – Patrick Watling, Wheeling Nailers (53 gp, 31g, 46a, 77 pts.)



2021-22 All-ECHL Second Team

G – Keith Petruzzelli, Newfoundland Growlers (22 gp, 15-6-1, 2.10 GAA, .924 save pct.)

D – Randy Gazzola, Toledo Walleye (58 gp, 12g, 40a, 52 pts.)

D – Josh Maniscalco, Wheeling Nailers (62 gp, 17g, 34a, 51 pts.)

F – Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders (47 gp, 35g, 36a, 71 pts.)

F – Chad Costello, Allen Americans (64 gp, 26g, 42a, 68 pts.)

F – Zach O’Brien, Newfoundland Growlers (52 gp, 28g, 50a, 78 pts.)