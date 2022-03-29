Adrian College hockey celebrates first national championship

The Bulldogs lost their first game of the season and never lost again, winning 31 straight games to capture the national title.

ADRIAN, Mich. — The Adrian College Hockey team celebrated its first-ever hockey national championship on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs won the title this past weekend and it's the first NCAA team title in Adrian College history.

Their head coach is Adam Krug who played in three games for the Toledo Walleye back in 2011.

Adrian lost their first game of the season and then never lost again. The Bulldogs won 31 straight games to end the season and on Tuesday night, it was a celebration of the historic championship.

"I'm just so proud of the guys and the community," said Krug. "These players come to the rink every day. They bleed, sweat and cry for us and they deserve this. I'm really happy for the guys and the community too to rally around this group and appreciate the championship. It's really special."