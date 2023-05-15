LIVE BLOG: Toledo Walleye open third round against Idaho Steelheads on Saturday | Kelly Cup Playoffs
Toledo starts the third round on the road in Idaho. Walleye hold a perfect 8-0 postseason record sweeping Indy and Cincinnati to reach the Western Conference Finals.
Diane Woodring
It has been a stellar postseason for the Toledo Walleye. After dominant wins over the Indy Fuel and Cincinnati Cyclones, the Fish will now face the regular season record-breaking Idaho Steelheads for the Western Conference Finals.
The Steelheads notched 57 wins and 117 points during the 2022-23 regular season, surpassing the previous ECHL record of 56 wins, 116 points set in 2001-02 by the Louisiana IceGators.
As regular season champions, the Steelheads clinched the Brabham Cup and home-ice advantage throughout the entire playoffs.
For the Central Division champs, this means starting the series on the road yet again. But Toledo has been a force as visitors against home teams throughout the season, tying the ECHL record for most road wins in a single season with 26.
Head-to-head, Toledo did not play Idaho during the 2022-23 season.
While Toledo swept its prior two rounds, Idaho had a bit more difficulty on its way to a Mountain Division title, with the Utah Grizzlies stretching the first round to six games. Idaho wrapped up its second-round series against the Allen Americans in five games, setting the Steelheads up for a Fish vs. Fish matchup against the Walleye.
For more information on tickets throughout the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, visit the Toledo Walleye website at this link.
GAME ONE, ROUND THREE: 9:10 p.m. ET, May 20 at Idaho Central Arena
Toledo opens the series in Idaho on Saturday, May 20, at 9:10 p.m. ET. It marks another eight-day rest since the Walleye last played on May 12.
Toledo will look to build on the momentum of eight straight postseason wins and a beatdown of Cincinnati 9-2 to close out the second round.
The Walleye will play games one and two at Idaho Central Arena before returning home to Toledo for game three on Wednesday, May 24.