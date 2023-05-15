LIVE BLOG: Toledo Walleye open third round against Idaho Steelheads on Saturday | Kelly Cup Playoffs

Toledo starts the third round on the road in Idaho. Walleye hold a perfect 8-0 postseason record sweeping Indy and Cincinnati to reach the Western Conference Finals.

It has been a stellar postseason for the Toledo Walleye. After dominant wins over the Indy Fuel and Cincinnati Cyclones, the Fish will now face the regular season record-breaking Idaho Steelheads for the Western Conference Finals.

The Steelheads notched 57 wins and 117 points during the 2022-23 regular season, surpassing the previous ECHL record of 56 wins, 116 points set in 2001-02 by the Louisiana IceGators.

As regular season champions, the Steelheads clinched the Brabham Cup and home-ice advantage throughout the entire playoffs.

For the Central Division champs, this means starting the series on the road yet again. But Toledo has been a force as visitors against home teams throughout the season, tying the ECHL record for most road wins in a single season with 26.

Head-to-head, Toledo did not play Idaho during the 2022-23 season.

While Toledo swept its prior two rounds, Idaho had a bit more difficulty on its way to a Mountain Division title, with the Utah Grizzlies stretching the first round to six games. Idaho wrapped up its second-round series against the Allen Americans in five games, setting the Steelheads up for a Fish vs. Fish matchup against the Walleye.