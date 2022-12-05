Walleye's Myer setting himself up for future after hockey

Gordi Myer, a defenseman for Toledo, has his realtor's license and wants to go to law school in the future to expand his resume even further.

TOLEDO, Ohio — When the Walleye players say they play for the love of the game, they really mean that.

No one is getting rich playing in the ECHL and that’s just a cold, hard truth.

For Sylvania native and current Toledo defenseman Gordi Myer, he now has his realtor's license and he is setting himself up for life after hockey whenever that may be.

"My resume literally just says hockey," said Myer. "I just thought that this would be good to add to my resume and kind of expand my circle and meet new people."

"We don't make that much money so kind of earning a couple bucks, but I think more it's about the experience and learning more about the real world, not just hockey. It's a good thing for me."

He also plans on expanding his resume even further by attending law school in the near future.

"In college I realized I might not be going to the NHL and I have to decide what I want to do," said Myer. "My senior year I took the LSAT (Law School Admission Test) and want to go to law school."