Walleye's Heard giving back through t-shirt sale with Jupmode

TOLEDO, Ohio — Mitchell Heard has become a fan favorite this season for the Walleye. His gritty style is exactly what the city of Toledo loves so much.

But he’s also someone who really wanted to jump right in and be involved in the community.

He teamed up with Jupmode to make t-shirts with his now famous "Heard That” catchphrase.

His first wave of sales he raised nearly $3,500 for the Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center. Now, he’s taking it to another level.

They’ve released a sweatshirt and new t-shirt and it’s a cause that Heard has become incredibly passionate about.

"Coming here, I obviously wanted to win, but embracing that role in the community is a big thing for me," said Heard. "I think giving back, it helps you play better, makes you be a better person. It's been awesome."