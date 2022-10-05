Walleye take commanding 3-0 series lead, beat Wheeling 5-4

Toledo beat Wheeling 5-3 with help from a T.J. Hensick hat trick and can advance to the next round with a win in Game 4 on Thursday.

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Walleye have taken a commanding 3-0 series lead over Wheeling in the Central Division Finals of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Toledo took a 5-1 lead in the second period, fueled by a T.J. Hensick hat trick. It the first in his professional career which spans more than 950 games.

2-0 Walleye | 5:17 left in the 1st



TJ Hensick on the power play. His 5th of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/TEmDk7wkT0 — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) May 10, 2022

Josh Dickinson and Patrick Curry also added goals for the Fish.

Wheeling would make things interesting in the third period, cutting the Toledo lead to one, but the Walleye hold on for the 5-4 win.

5-1 Walleye. Mitchell Heard to Patrick Curry. The fish are dominating again. pic.twitter.com/zsgSCDcfqw — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) May 11, 2022

"We have a confident group right now," said head coach Dan Watson. "I think those last five minutes were massive for us to get out of here with a win."

"The biggest thing is obviously the win," said Hensick. "Going up 3-nothing and having the chance, hopefully, to end it. Hats off to the boys for finding a way to win."

Game 4 will be Thursday, May 12 at 7:10 p.m. in Wheeling.