Albert bringing veteran leadership to the Walleye

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the new faces on the Toledo Walleye roster is John Albert and he's a really interesting story.

He's a veteran and he brings a ton of experience to the table. He's played in over 300 games at the AHL level and he's played in nine NHL games as well.

When he started talking with Dan Watson about joining this organization, he floated the idea of being a player and an assistant coach.