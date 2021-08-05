Christopoulos returns to Walleye for 2021-22 season

During the 2019-20 season, Christopoulos went 23-3-3 with a 2.30 GAA and a .932 SVP for the Fish.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Goaltender Billy Christopoulos has agreed to terms to return to the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-22 season.

Christopoulos was also named as the goaltender for the ECHL All-Rookie Team during that season.

During the 2020-21 season, he played for the Indy Fuel after the Walleye announced they would not be playing due to the pandemic.

Christopoulos went 11-5-1 with the Fuel, posting a 2.29 GAA and a .914 SVP. He also made his AHL debut during the season, appearing in five games for the Rochester Americans, going 1-1-0.

“Billy has proven he can be an elite goaltender at the ECHL level," said Walleye head coach Dan Watson. "He competes and works each day to get better. He gained valuable experience last season by getting to play games in the AHL. We are excited to have Billy back in a Walleye uniform where he performed extremely well in the 2019-20 season."

