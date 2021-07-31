Walleye's Berschbach announces retirement from pro hockey

In six seasons, Berschbach became the team’s all-time leader in games played, goals, assists and points as well as a fan favorite.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Popular Toledo Walleye player Shane Berschbach is hanging up his skates.

Berschbach announced that his playing days have come to an end on an Instagram post on Saturday morning.

Berschbach gave a special thanks to the city and the fans saying “it was an honor to play in front of you for 6 years. The atmosphere you guys brought every night was second to none and something I’ll remember forever.”

Bershbach came to the Toledo Walleye in the 2014-2015 season and immediately became a fan favorite.

In his six seasons with the Walleye he became the team’s all-time leader in games played, goals, assists and points.

He is the club’s regular-season career leader with 277 assists and 393 points, while tallying the most goals with 116. Berschbach also ranks among the franchise’s top performers in the postseason with 55 games played (T-1st), 14 goals (3rd), 38 assists (1st) and 52 points (1st).

He is widely considered to be the franchise’s best player in its history.