Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine expected to make high school sports announcement Tuesday

According to local doctors, some sports pose higher risks than others.

OHIO, USA — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine revealed on Thursday that he'll make an announcement regarding high school sports on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

"It's about the kids. So we'll have all the details, we're working out the details," said DeWine on Thursday. "What goes on in the school and what goes on with the athletes is directly related to what goes on in the community," he explained.

3News spoke with Dr. Frank Esper, an infectious disease expert from the Cleveland Clinic Children's about the future of sports.

"There are a lot more problems with sports than there are with schools. Schools don't move. But sports so my solon is going to jump on a bus and head to Columbus or Mayfield or mentor I mean you're moving people from place to place across Ohio," said Dr. Esper. "When you're bringing a lot of people into an enclosed space, that's what this virus really wants. This virus wants indoors and low wind flow."

However, when it comes to winter sports like swimming, there are many unknowns.

"We are in a new world now so when the weather gets colder especially in these climates in the North where we live, you just can't do a lot outside," said Dr. Esper. "What we need is a lot of windows and the airflow, it's just not something we can do."