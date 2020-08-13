Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will make high school sports announcement on Aug. 18; spectators to be limited

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine revealed on Thursday that he'll make an announcement regarding high school sports on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine wasn't fully prepared to make an announcement regarding high school sports at his daily briefing on Thursday.

But he did provide a preview.

While DeWine said that his full announcement -- which will be made on Tuesday, Aug. 18 -- will come in consultation with parents, schools and the Ohio High School Athletics Association, he did say that the state will put restrictions in place. One of the restrictions that has already been decided on will limit the number of spectators permitted to attend games.

"We're going to restrict the number of fans," DeWine said. "We want the athletes to compete. We want young people to have their seasons. But we want to do it safely as possible and so this will be a little disruptive for some people. But what we want to make sure is that parents, people who mean a lot to that particular child have the opportunity to see them. And then for the rest of us, we'll have to hear about the game or we can pick it up on the internet or YouTube.

"But it's about the kids. And so we'll have all the details. We're working out all the details this weekend for everyone in sports."