Athlete of the Week: Mady Yackee, Springfield

The future Toledo Rocket pitched four no-hit innings, which included nine strikeouts, to lead Springfield to a season-opening victory over Evergreen.

HOLLAND, Ohio — High school spring sports are in full swing across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan which means, quite literally, local diamonds are getting busy. For one senior, she couldn't have asked for a better start to the season.

"It felt great, the energy has been great," Springfield senior pitcher Mady Yackee said. "I was just excited and we were all excited."

Last week, Yackee put on quite a softball season-opening performance. Four no-hit innings inside the circle - including nine strikeouts - as well as 3 RBI at the plate helped jumpstart the Blue Devils to a 20-1 win over Evergreen.

"Really happy to go out there and have my defense behind me and we hit the crap out of the ball," Yackee said. "I just try to relax and know that my defense has my back. If I go out with that mentality then I know I'll be fine."

Yackee is committed to play for the University of Toledo next season and the reigning First-Team All-NLL pitcher once again plans to lead the charge for Springfield toward another successful playoff run.

Yackee played a pivotal role in guiding Springfield to the Division One State Championship Game in 2022, a year in which the team won 25 games.

"It is a really big deal and that's what lights a fire under us," Yackee said. "We all know the goal and we all know what we want to do. So, we're really excited for the season."

