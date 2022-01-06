Springfield and Oak Harbor softball preparing together for state final four

Oak Harbor and Springfield practiced on adjoining fields in Rossford ahead of their games in Akron for the state softball tournament.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — The Springfield and Oak Harbor softball teams are both heading over to Akron for the state final four on Thursday.

On Tuesday, they held practices on adjoining fields out in Rossford.

Springfield is in Division-I and Oak Harbor in Division-II so they won't play against each other, but the programs have become close over the years.

The coaching staffs are good friends, so being able to get together for a workout and a picnic was a no-brainer.

How awesome is this? The Springfield and Oak Harbor softball teams are both going to the state final four this weekend in different divisions. The programs have become extremely close & today they’re both holding practices on the fields in Rossford. More on WTOL tonight! pic.twitter.com/Q0dViilqIw — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) May 31, 2022

They'll also stay in the same hotel this week and they play back-to-back on Thursday in Akron from Firestone Stadium.

"I have a close relationship with lots of these girls. I've played with them for many years," said Oak Harbor senior Reagan Schultz. "Watching us both grow up to this level together is so awesome."

"I think it's so cool that we can just be as close as we are and even if we are in different districts and divisions, it's just so cool to me that we can all just come together and be a part of this experience together," said Springfield sophomore Ava Littin.

