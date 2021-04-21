No. 2 state-ranked Springfield softball embracing tradition and expectations

Springfield softball knows the expectations, but they aren't shying away from the moment. They are currently unbeaten and look to continue to stay hot.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Springfield softball just continues to roll.

They are unbeaten and the No. 2 ranked team in the state, and while they know there is a long way to go, they are not letting that stop them from dreaming big.

"You think about it and think, 'Wow, it's an honor,'" said Springfield senior Courtnee Chappetta. "Then you have to get right back to work. It's going to put a target on our back but we know what we need to do and we know how we can succeed. So we just need to keep putting the work in and we'll be fine."

For the Blue Devils, it all starts with the sophomore star in the circle Mady Yackee.

She's 14-0 this season with a 1.01 earned run average (ERA). She has also struck out 112 batters in just 76 innings.

"I think our start has been really good," said Yackee. "We're all really cohesive and we tend to play as a team. We have a lot of passion and I think that's what wins us games."

You learn about the tradition of softball at Springfield from a young age, and they don't shy away from the fact that they have very high expectations in this program.

"Our senior quote this year on the back of their t-shirt says, 'We are the tradition,'" said head coach Rob Gwozdz. "They know when they walk in."