Athlete of the Week: Connor Smith, Gibsonburg

The senior running back totaled 43 carries, 346 yards & 6 TD.

GIBSONBURG, Ohio — Following a dominant display of running, which led to a 44-14 win over Calvert last week, WTOL's Athlete of the Week belongs to a Golden Bear.

"He works hard, he deserved it," head coach Joe Wyant said.

Senior running back Connor Smith added "Coach just told me after the game and it put a smile on my face."

346 yards rushing was the mark Smith put up in Week 4.

"I haven't hit over 300 yards in my career, so as a senior it's nice to hit it finally," Smith said. "I also tied 6 TD, which I had last year, against them too. It's just nice."

"Connor had a great day Friday, but the whole offense had a great day," Wyant added. "Connor is Connor, that's how he plays every down and every day."

43 times Smith carried the ball against Calvert. A task he understands comes with the territory of playing in Gibsonburg's run-heavy attack.

"It gets tiring, but I prepare myself throughout the week. Working out all the time, running, jump rope and all that stuff just to stay conditioned," Smith said. "Be ready for those moments in the games where the workload becomes a lot."

He certainly proved that on September 9, much to the delight of his teammates and coaches.

"Connor's a leader on and off the field, there's nobody with a better work ethic than him," Wyant said. "In all my years, he's probably the hardest working individual that I've ever seen."

With his dedication, comes acknowledgment. Like most tail backs, Smith is first to praise everyone who lines up in front of him.