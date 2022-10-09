Athlete of the Week: Mason Heintschel, Clay

In his third career start, the sophomore signal caller put up six touchdowns to go with over 430 total yards.

Example video title will go here for this video

OREGON, Ohio — A performance to remember in Week Three for Clay quarterback Mason Heintschel, earns him WTOL Athlete of the Week presented by Dave's Running!

"It's been awesome to watch him," head coach John Galyas said.

Heintschel added "Getting the ball to my playmakers, line blocked really well. Just getting the ball to my guys and letting them make plays. A lot of fun getting the ball to our playmakers."

In his third career start, the sophomore signal caller put up six touchdowns to go with over 430 total yards. Guiding the Eagles to a 50-37 win against Springfield.

"Helps so much, being able to take that off my shoulders and just move onto the next week," Heintschel said. "Knowing that I'm able to put up stats like that, it feels great knowing I can do that."

Galyas adds "What Mason can do as far as seeing the field and extending plays, we obviously saw it against Springfield."

Clay's offense has soared out of the gates with Heintschel behind center. Averaging more than 43 points per game which has helped guide the team to a 3-0 start.

"That's what we wanted coming in, we wanted to have a great start and just keep it going," Heintschel said. "I didn't know we were going to put this many points on the board, but it's been fun."

Hard to believe, with their early season success, that Heintschel is a first-year starter. Yet, it's easy to recognize why he's so coveted.

"His composure and his poise for being that young, definitely impresses you," Galyas said. "Anybody who sees him, he's a pretty cool customer."