Athlete of the Week: Alex Williams, Rossford

The senior QB set a new team record in career passing yards and touchdowns against Swanton, after scoring 5 TD & 334 total yards in Week One.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Following Week 1 of the High School Football season, WTOL has selected Rossford's Alex Williams as the 1st Athlete of the Week honoree.

"Not surprised, right," head coach Todd Drusback said. "We put a lot on our quarterback, especially Alex, because he can deliver. I'm really happy for him."

There's no better way to open the season than with a victory. Not only did Bulldog senior Alex Williams provide that with his play, but he also made school history.

"I was aware, but it wasn't going through my mind," Williams said. "I just wanted to get a win, especially in the first game of the season."

Accounting for all five of Rossford's touchdowns last week against Swanton, to go with 334 total yards, Williams set a new team record in career passing yards and passing TD.

"It's pretty awesome, especially here," Williams said. "We've had a lot of great athletes come through this school so it's pretty nice."

Re-writing the Rossford books isn't anything new for the signal caller. Prior to the 2022 campaign, he already possessed four program marks. Including most single-season passing yards and completions. So what's next?

"His quarterback coach, Jared Rettig, is the NBC leader in career touchdown passes and yards," Drusback said. "So, we've kind of kidded around with him about that but if you ask us our goal is to win football games."

Williams added "It's fun for me, I like to run the ball and I like to throw the ball. Just want to make the best out of it and do everything I can."

On top of helping his team succeed, the captain's focus on any given day, is simply to make those around him better.