Solheim Cup Fan Fest preparations nearly complete

Gates open at 2 p.m. on Friday with the opening ceremony for the tournament starting at 5 and Gwen Stefani taking the stage at 8.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The stages, tents and the bars are all up and ready to go for Friday.

Organizers are just left working on those finishing touches.

"Bring in the flowers, put up the lights, bringing in the sign and showing Toledo we can throw a party like this," said Mary Brucker, co-chair of Fan Fest.

Fan Fest organizers are in the final stages of transforming downtown into a giant party. The stage from Promenade Park you're used to seeing is gone and another was built this week - nearly double the size.

"This is going to be a 60 by 40-foot stage versus the other one, only a 32 by 24," said Steve Miller, general manager of the Huntington Center and Seagate Centre. "We needed that extra space for all the dancers, all the different instruments and materials that are going to be up on the stage."

As COVID-19 continues to be a concern, Brucker said organizers are taking every step they can to keep everyone happy and healthy.

"To enter, you have to have a mask," Brucker said. "We're asking if you're in a position where there is no social distancing, you mask up."

Miller said this is a party you're not going to want to miss.

"There's five stages up throughout the downtown footprint, bands playing, fun family activities, restaurants selling items, opening ceremony starts at 5," Miller said. "Goes from 5 to 6 and then Gwen Stefani takes the stage a little after 8."