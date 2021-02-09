Restaurants prepare for large crowds Friday for The Solheim Cup

The Solheim Cup opening ceremonies are expected to bring 30,000 people to Downtown Toledo Friday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Downtown Toledo businesses are expecting an influx of 30,000 people this Friday for The Solheim Cup opening ceremonies, so final preparations are underway.

More food, more waitstaff and more customers is the plan this weekend for the Blarney and Poco Loco.

Focaccia's is already closed off to road traffic and has a prime spot for the opening ceremonies.

"Friday night, we're going to be open late for an after party on our patio in the garden; we have a DJ and everything else," said Focaccia's and The Blarney owner Ed Beczynski.

Beczynski said they prepared early since no more deliveries can easily get to the restaurant.

"It's a lot of fencing and street closures, but it's alright." Beczynski said.

Roads around Promenade Park are set to re-open around 3 p.m. Saturday. It's not the perfect situation, but better than the alternative we saw last year.

"People are like, 'oh my god, what about the street closing' and I'm like, 'how about closing for 18 months?'" Beczynski said.

Head further down Adams Street, and Poco Loco manager Carel Gonzalez is preparing staff for the crowds.

"We're going to bring a couple extra servers, we're going to have extra hostesses and people for the kitchen," Gonzalez said.

Even with the extra help, both men say diners should expect a wait, because Toledo isn't used to events this size and many places are dealing with understaffing.

"All I ask is patience," Gonzales said