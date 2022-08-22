2022 LPGA Dana Open | Tickets, parking, and everything else you need to know

The tournament tees off Sept. 1 from Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania. We have info on who's playing, how to get tickets and more.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The best women's golfers from around the world are once again making their way to northwest Ohio to compete in the newly-named Dana Open presented by Marathon, starting Sept. 1 at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania.

WTOL 11 will have you covered from the clubhouse to the putting green and beyond, starting with our Teeing off the Dana Open show preceding the tournament. We will be broadcasting live from the golf course beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

We'll help get you ready for the tournament with stories from past champions, this year's top golfers and more.

TICKET INFORMATION

Online ticket sales are now closed for the tournament. However you can still purchase single-day grounds tickets at the gate.

Prices are $15 for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday rounds, and $20 on Saturday and Sunday. Wednesday will be practice rounds only.

Kids 17 and under get in free.

Free admission will also be granted to retired and active military personnel, fire, police, EMS, frontline healthcare workers, first responders and teachers. Anyone who falls into either of these categories can also bring one guest free of charge.

Valid I.D. must be shown at the main entrance.

PARKING

Public parking is available in Lot B at the corner of Centennial and Brint roads. Accessible parking is available at Highland Elementary School.

You can also find parking in many private yards and driveways around the golf course.

WHO'S PLAYING?

This year, the tournament has secured commitments from all five 2022 major championship winners: World No. 2 Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson (5), Jennifer Kupcho (11), In Gee Chun (10) and Ashleigh Buhai.

In addition, defending champion Nasa Hataoka (9) will be playing, along with Lexi Thompson (7), Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko (4), Leona Maguire, and Toledo native Stacy Lewis.

"The field for this year's tournament is fantastic," tournament director Judd Silverman said.

You can view the full field here.

ABOUT THE TOURNAMENT

The tournament is 72 holes over four days from Sept. 1-4. This year's purse is $1.75 million.

Garnering multiple names over it's history, the LPGA has held a tournament at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania every year since 1984, with the exception of two years.

One main pillar of the Dana Open every year is that all net proceeds are donated to charity. This year, 19 northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan non-profit organizations will benefit.

PAST CHAMPIONS

2021 - Nasa Hataoka, 19-under par

2020 - Danielle Kang, 15-under

2019 - Sei Young Kim, 22-under

2018 - Thidapa Suwannapura, 14-under

2017 - In-Kyung Kim, 21-under

2016 - Lydia Ko, 14-under

2015 - Chella Choi, 14-under

2014 - Lydia Ko, 15-under

2013 - Beatriz Recari, 17-under

2012 - So Yeon Ryu, 20-under



