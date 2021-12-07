Goodbye 'Marathon Classic,' hello 'Dana Open presented by Marathon' - Title sponsor changes for LPGA event

The Dana Open presented by Marathon will be played Aug. 29-Sept. 4 at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Northwest Ohio's annual LPGA tournament is getting a new name and spot on the calendar.

Toledo Classic Inc., the parent organization of the tournament, announced Thursday that Dana Incorporated will become the tournament's title sponsor starting next year. Marathon Petroleum will become the presenting sponsor.

The Dana Open presented by Marathon will be played Aug. 29-Sept. 4 at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, moving from its usual slot in early July. The tournament will receive over 11 hours of live television coverage on The Golf Channel.

“We’re extremely grateful to Dana Incorporated for this major commitment,” said tournament director Judd Silverman. “Dana has been a loyal sponsor of the tournament since its beginning in 1984, and we couldn’t be happier to have this historic northwest Ohio company as our new title sponsor. At the same time, we’re also grateful to Marathon Petroleum for their generous support over the past nine years as title sponsor and decision to continue supporting the tournament as the presenting sponsor.”