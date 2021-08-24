Cross country course in Napoleon turning heads

As you're driving down U.S. 24 just past downtown Napoleon, Leader's Farms is off in the distance. What looks like cornfields is home to so much more.

NAPOLEON, Ohio — From a birds-eye view, this looks like just a farm field, but take a closer look it is so much more.

Leader's Farms in Napoleon doubles as a cross-country course. Just two years ago it was an idea and now it's come to life.

"They approached us to see if it was an idea we'd be interested in. We talked it over and thought it would be a good fit with the property we have here," said Brad Leader of Leader's Farms.

"It's just absolutely incredible," said Tim Adkins, Liberty Center cross country coach. "It is a runner's dream, it is a coach's dream. Just the way that the families laid it out, and we're only two years in and it just keeps getting better and better."

Leader asked runners what would make the course better and then uses that feedback to make changes. The OHSAA was so impressed that it is now home to the Division-I and D-III district championships.

"That was something that we were really excited about," said Leader. "Being only our second year, it wasn't really something I thought was going to be possible, but I guess the words got out on the course, and once we found out we were really excited."

From farm field straightaways that takes you past the soybeans and through a corn stalk tunnel, into flourishing woods with two river crossings. This course is the definition of cross country.

"You start off and you think, 'Wow, this is easy, it's fast, it's flat,'" said Adkins. "Then you saw things change. Double creek crossings, two giant hills, then we're through the woods and the mud. It's true cross country and I think that's why kids enjoy it so much out here."

"I do like the corn tunnel because you know you're about to end the first mile," said Hope Oelkrug, Liberty Center senior. "I like the creek crossings, especially when it's hot like this outside. The trees that we're planting right now will be pretty awesome when they're up too."

The trees are a nod to the great Liberty Center runners, an All-Ohio orchard. Each tree marks an all-state runner from the school.

20 maples now with plenty of room for more. What started as an idea has sprouted into something special.