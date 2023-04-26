Unbeaten Jared Anderson to face Zhan Kossobutskiy July 1 in Toledo

This will be Anderson's first hometown fight as a professional. Both men are undefeated.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Undefeated heavyweight Jared Anderson will take on another unbeaten boxer when he returns home to Toledo on July 1.

According to a Tuesday report from ESPN boxing insider Mike Coppinger, Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) will fight 34-year-old Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs) in Toledo on ESPN. This will be Anderson's first fight in his hometown as a professional and his first main event fight on ESPN.

A Top Rank Boxing spokesman confirmed the report to WTOL 11 on Wednesday.

BoxingScene.com previously reported the fight will take place at the Huntington Center. An arena spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Anderson, a Scott High School graduate, improved to 14-0 earlier this month with a third round TKO of George Arias at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Anderson has been labeled by many as the next great American heavyweight.

Kossobutskiy, of Kazakhstan, figures to be one of Anderson's toughest challengers yet. Kossobutskiy hasn't competed since May 2022 when he beat Johann Duhaupas by referee technical decision.

Anderson is ranked No. 7 in the World Boxing Organization's heavyweight rankings. Kossobutskiy is No. 8 according to the World Boxing Council's rankings.

Anderson, 23, stands 6-foot-4 with a 78.5-inch reach. Kossobutskiy is 6-3 with a 78-inch reach.

Anderson has won all but two of his bouts in three rounds or less.