Undefeated Jared Anderson returning to the ring in April

TOLEDO, Ohio — Undefeated heavyweight boxer Jared "The Real Big Baby" Anderson will return to the ring in April.

The Toledo-born boxer will face the unbeaten George Arias April 8 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The bout will be the co-feature on the card, which will be broadcast on ESPN starting at 10 p.m.

Anderson (13-0, 13 KOs) last fought in December when he notched a second-round stoppage against Jerry Forrest.

“This is the kind of fight I’ve been waiting for, a big fight between two undefeated heavyweights," Anderson said in a news release from Top Rank. "I’m excited to once again be fighting on the same card as Shakur Stevenson. Don’t miss this fight. April 8 is going to a special night in Newark.”

The 23-year-old Anderson is one of the brightest young stars in boxing and continues to climb the heavyweight rankings. Just three of his 13 fights have lasted more than two rounds.

The Dominican-born Arias (18-0, 7 KOs) started his pro career in 2014. He defeated Cassius Chaney and Alante Green in his last two fights by split decision.

Arias will be giving up five inches and 20 pounds to Anderson.

"I’m excited for the opportunity to go to war with Jared Anderson, one of the most highly regarded heavyweights right now," Arias said. "I thank my team for helping me get to this position. I can’t wait to show my skills on such a big platform. On April 8, I will pull off the upset."