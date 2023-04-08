"An easy night" | Toledo heavyweight Jared Anderson beats George Arias in three rounds

The Scott High School graduate now has a record of 14-0 as a professional.

NEWARK, N.J. — Toledo heavyweight boxer Jared Anderson took on undefeated Bronx boxer George Arias on Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey in a high-profile match that was aired on ESPN.

And like so many of his previous fights it took only three rounds for the 23-year-old Anderson to dispatch his opponent.

Anderson appeared unfazed throughout the bout as the 31-year-old Arias attempted to land blows on the much longer Anderson.

By the end of the third round Anderson came alive and in a series of blistering power punches, opened a cut over Arias' eye and left him staggering by the time the bell rang.

That was all the officials needed to see as the fight was called before the fighters came out for round four, giving Anderson the win by TKO.

Anderson improved his record to 14-0 (14 KOs) and continued to bolster his reputation as a powerful puncher and future top challenger in the heavyweight division.

Anderson exhibited his typical confidence after the fight.

"I’m different. I’m nice," he said. "I’m the best heavyweight in the world. I made that look easy because he helped me make it look easy. He wasn’t throwing punches for real. I kept my defense right. It was an easy night."

Jared Anderson made it look easy tonight 👀 #StevensonYoshino pic.twitter.com/pn46JHytJR — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) April 9, 2023

And as for who Anderson wants to fight? Anderson thinks he's ready to challenge the best in his weight class.

"Those top names. Those top contenders," Anderson said. "Everybody who keeps calling people out, put my name on that list now. I’m not ducking, I’m not running. You’re going to catch this smoke."

Anderson, AKA the "Real Big Baby," weighed in Friday at 247.4 pounds, while Arias tipped the scales at 236.6. Anderson also had a five-inch height advantage over his opponent and 4.5-inch reach advantage.

The ESPN broadcast said a car Anderson was riding in was involved in a crash on Friday, but the boxer wasn't injured.

Anderson was 13-0 heading into Saturday's fight. All but two of those contests failed to make it out of the third round.

By contrast, George Arias was accustomed to his fights going the distance. 11 of his 18 previous fights did so.

The bout was the co-featured fight on the card.

Anderson lives and trains in Houston, but his next fight will be back in his hometown at the Huntington Center on July 1. An opponent has not yet been announced.

Anderson went to Scott High School and boxed with the Toledo-Lucas County Police Athletic League program from a young age.