BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — There is so much pressure that goes along with being a basketball coach at the Division I level. Bowling Green State University's Robyn Fralick understands that, and over the last few months, she’s been able to take a step back and spend more time than normal with family, and she is trying to find the positive in every single day.

“My husband’s doing virtual school in the basement, we’ve been playing a lot of basketball, we’ve been playing memory games, card games, walks, playing in the backyard, so, that for us has been really, really good,” said Fralick. “We’re really grateful for the time we’ve had. The most time I’ve ever had with my kid has been during this. So, I’m savoring that.”

As you can imagine, in a basketball family, there is a ton of time spent in this driveway with these two hoops.

“I love that they love basketball, so we get to share that,” said Fralick. “My husband played college basketball too, so it’s been fun. They each have their own hoop, so it fits them. It’s been fun seeing them develop. My sons been playing a lot more golf. Him and my husband have been doing that together, so that’s been a new passion that we’ve seen come from this.”

The grind never stops for a Division I coach. Fralick took over two years ago and she’s been working hard almost every day since.

“For the two years I’ve been here, there’s been no rest,” said Fralick. “It’s just been a whirlwind. There’s been a lot to do and a lot of work to do. I feel like this is the first time that we’ve just sort of reset. Gosh, it’s been really good. I think it’s a good reminder of things that make you healthy and effective are really important.”

Fralick has continued to stay in touch with her team through facetime calls. She’s also had to build relationships virtually in recruiting. But, most importantly, she’s grown her relationship with her family while working from home.

