The Mid-American Conference will be eliminating the postseason tournaments for multiple sports and they are making adjustments to men’s and women’s basketball, and Volleyball starting with the 2021 season.

MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher confirmed to WTOL that starting in 2021 the conference will be eliminating the postseason tournaments for the following sports:

Baseball

Softball

Men’s Soccer

Women’s Soccer

Men’s Tennis

Women’s Tennis

Women’s Lacrosse

Field Hockey

Major adjustments are coming to the men’s and women’s basketball tournament as well. The MAC will be eliminating all first-round home games. The top eight teams from the regular season will advance directly to Cleveland. They will also be eliminating the divisions for men’s and women’s basketball and will be playing 20 conference games instead of 18.

These changes are all part of the ever-changing landscape caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The pandemic and resulting financial issues play into that,” said Steinbrecher. “As the financial situation changes, it will give us a chance to re-evaluate.”

Steinbrecher said that these changes will take place at least for the next four years.

RELATED: LPGA Commissioner talks Marathon Classic amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Local athletes affected by the closing of Urbana University