BGSU volleyball wins Battle of I-75, improve to a historic 16-0

The Falcons have just five games left before the MAC tournament and they very well could head into the postseason without a loss.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — On Tuesday night at Savage Arena, Bowling Green continued their dominant and historic start to the season. The Falcons were 15-0 coming in and headed back down I-75 16-0.

It’s the best start in program history, crushing the previous record of 12-0. It has everyone on the team fired up for even more.

"I told our team after the match, we wrote another amazing chapter of this year," said head coach Danijela Tomic. "We want to celebrate these wins. We have put in a lot of work and this is not an accident what we are doing now."

What makes BG so hard to stop is their plethora of weapons. They don’t just have one or two hot hitters. Every single attacker across the net has jumped off the stat sheet this season.

"It's definitely great. It definitely spreads our offense and makes it hard to block for the other team," said junior setter Hanna Laube. "Which makes my job easier because I can switch it up and set them wherever."

What got them here seems cliché, but it obviously works, going one day at a time. But Coach Tomic did gave a rare peek into the potential of the future.

"Ultimately, we want to be ready for the MAC tournament and we want to play our best ball in the NCAA tournament," said Tomic. "That's the objective we set for ourselves. Continue our season, have a postseason, go to Omaha, Nebraska and continue creating amazing memories."