Toledo men and BGSU women's basketball set to play in postseason tournaments

The Toledo men will play Richmond in the NIT, while the BGSU women will face-off against Creighton in the WNIT.

NORTHWEST, Ohio — The Toledo men's basketball team will be playing against Richmond in the National Invitational Tournament.

Meanwhile, the Bowling Green women will face-off against Creighton in the WNIT.

Toledo was the regular-season MAC champs on the men's side but fell in the tournament semifinals to the ultimate champions, Ohio.

BGSU also won the regular-season MAC title and advanced to the conference tournament championship game, but fell to Central Michigan.

BGSU is appearing in the WNIT for the seventh time in program history, and the first time since 2014. The Falcons enter the game against Creighton with an all-time record of 7-6 in the tournament.

Toledo is making its 10th NIT appearance in school history with its last appearance coming in 2019.