BGSU's Fralick signs contract extension

Fralick's Falcons were the regular-season Mid-American Conference champs. Her contract now runs through the 2026-27 season.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Robyn Fralick, head women's basketball coach for Bowling Green, has signed a three-year contract extension, the university announced on Tuesday.

Her contract now attaches her to BGSU through the 2026-27 season.

Bowling Green was picked to finish in 11th place in the MAC preseason poll, but the Falcons finished 14-4 in the conference earning them the regular-season MAC title. Fralick was also named the MAC coach of the year.

"I am so grateful for the continued opportunity to lead Bowling Green State University Women's Basketball," said Fralick. "My family and I have found a home that we adore at BGSU."

In Fralick's three years at the helm, she has gone from the bottom of the conference to the top.

"When I came here, the goal was to surround the program with great people and get to work. I am so thankful for my staff. They are incredible. I am also so thankful for my team – they are the heartbeat of our program. I look forward to continuing to build this program every day with great people and a shared mission."

The Falcons will take on Creighton in the WNIT on Friday, March 19 at 3 p.m.







