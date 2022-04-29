Toledo's own Zia Cooke honored with rally at Rogers High School

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz unveiled the renaming of a part of Hill Avenue in her honor as part of the celebration. Cooke recently won the NCAA national championship.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Zia Cooke has returned home to Toledo as one of the best athletes in the city's history was honored at Rogers High School.

Cooke recently won the NCAA women's basketball national championship with South Carolina, but her success started right here in the 419.

Friday, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the renaming of a part of Hill Avenue in her honor.

Cooke has become one of the most recognizable female athletes in the world, but she never forgets where she came from.

She was emotional just thinking about being back in her hometown where it all began and where she won two state titles for the Rogers Rams.

"I had a lot of emotions today. I didn't expect myself to get so emotional," said Cooke. "But the reason for that is knowing how many memories I have and seeing what my upbringing was and what got me here. It was definitely a very, very special moment for me today."

"Everybody that's been a part of my life has believed in me," added Cooke. "I just want to always come back and be the best I can for Toledo to show my appreciation."

