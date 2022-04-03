Toledo born and bred basketball star Zia Cooke playing in NCAA championship game Sunday

The South Carolina Gamecocks faces perennial powerhouse Connecticut Huskies in the national championship game on Sunday at 8 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — Basketball fans in Toledo will be watching the NCAA Women’s Basketball championship game closely on Sunday, cheering on one of the greatest players to ever come from the city.

South Carolina junior guard Zia Cooke is one of the Gamecocks’ star guards.

Cooke went to Rogers High School, where she led the Rams to back to back state championships in 2018 and 2019.

Rogers Dean of Students told WTOL 11 at a watch party for the Gamecocks’ victory over Louisville on Friday what Cooke’s success means for Rogers and Toledo Public Schools.

“We will always support her. Anyone from Zia to anyone else who graduated from here, not only from here but from Toledo itself. TPS graduates, we support them all and we just stay a big family, and we support our family any chance we get.”

South Carolina faces perennial powerhouse Connecticut in the national championship game in Minneapolis, Sunday at 8 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.