TOLEDO, Ohio — Rogers alum Zia Cooke continues to shine in her freshman year at South Carolina. The former Rams star took her game to the national stage in a showdown against 9th-ranked Mississippi State on Monday night.

She poured in 13 points, including some a key basket in the final five minutes to help lift No. 1 South Carolina to a victory in the nationally-televised matchup.

With 4:39 to go in the fourth quarter, Cooke pulled down a rebound and went coast-to-coast and finished with an acrobatic fadeaway jumper to tie the game.

With the game on the line, Cooke intercepted a pass and dribbled out the clock to seal the deal and give No.1 South Carolina an 81-79 victory over #9 Mississippi State.

RELATED: Scoring is a Santoro family tradition at Bellevue

RELATED: National Signing Day: Local athletes putting final touch on college commitments