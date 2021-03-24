Ohio state lawmakers moving forward with new Collin's Law anti-hazing bill in first Senate hearing

An anti-hazing bill that was recently introduced in the Ohio Senate had its first hearing Wednesday afternoon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As his family works to bring justice for Stone Foltz, so are state lawmakers.

Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, along with state Sen. Stephanie Kunze, R-Hilliard, re-introduced a new version of anti-hazing legislation known as Collin's Law that previously stalled in the Ohio Senate.

The new bill is now known as Senate Bill 126.

The legislation was announced just days after the death of BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz following an alleged hazing incident at a PIKE off-campus party.

The bill had its first hearing in the Senate's Workforce and Higher Education Committee, where Gavarone gave her sponsor testimony.

The senator says having legislation like this one is so important to her, not only to keep college-aged kids safe, but also to make sure no parent has to get a phone call that their child died as a result of hazing.

Senate Bill 126 specifically targets hazing on college campuses. If passed, this legislation would make hazing a felony and provide an education component as well.

"I'm really happy that we have a piece of legislation so quickly. I think it could have real impact in changing culture on college campuses across the state," Gavarone said. "We want Ohio to be the gold standard when it comes to students' safety."

Gavarone says she's going to work hard to make sure this bill is passed as soon as possible.

WTOL will stay on top of its progress through the statehouse and will bring you updates as they happen.