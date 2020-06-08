President Trump visiting Northeast Ohio today: What you need to know

President Donald Trump will visit the Whirlpool plant in Clyde this afternoon before attending a campaign fundraising event at the Shoreby Club in Bratenahl tonight.

BRATENAHL, Ohio — President Donald Trump will be in Northeast Ohio today for a campaign fundraiser and a visit to a local plant.

Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about his visit...

FIRST STOP

His first stop will be in Clyde on Thursday afternoon where he will tour the Whirlpool facility. White House officials said the visit is meant to demonstrate how Trump "continues to put American jobs first." He will make comments from the Whirlpool plant around 3:15 p.m.

Our crews are in place waiting for President Trump's press conference at the Whirpool plant in Clyde. Read more about President Trump's visit to Northeast Ohio today: https://t.co/4zQbYcQvY1 pic.twitter.com/vowJuiwNpC — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) August 6, 2020

GOV. DEWINE IMPACT

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has postponed his Thursday coronavirus press briefing until Friday afternoon due to President Trump's visit. Gov. DeWine will be there to greet President Trump when he lands in Ohio.

You can watch DeWine's next coronavirus press briefing at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

MAIN EVENT

President Trump's visit to Northeast Ohio ends with a 6 p.m. campaign fundraiser at the Shoreby Club in Bratenahl. As 3News' Mark Naymik reported earlier this week, all in attendance have been told they will receive a rapid COVID-19 test. All guests must have a negative test for permission to attend.

“We feel that knowing every person on our club property on Thursday has tested negative for COVID-19 is an important safety assurance for our members and our employees,” an e-mail from the Shoreby Club told its members.

Thursday’s event is a joint fundraiser for Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee, Naymik reports. Tickets cost a minimum of $5,600. Guests who contribute $100,000 will have more exclusive access to the president and other GOP officials.

PRESIDENTIAL RACE IN OHIO

President Trump's return to Ohio comes as a new poll shows Joe Biden is currently leading the state by four points. Biden also has a focus on Ohio with a virtual event scheduled for Thursday afternoon hosted by Senator Sherrod Brown in Cleveland.