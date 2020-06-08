Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a statement released by his office.

DeWine was tested for the coronavirus as a part of the procedure to greet President Donald J. Trump upon his arrival in Cleveland for a fundraiser on Thursday. According to the release, DeWine is not presently showing any symptoms.

DeWine will return to Columbus, where he and his wife, Fran DeWine (who is also not currently showing any symptoms) will be tested again. Per the release, Governor DeWine plans to quarantine at his home in Cedarville, Ohio, for the next 14 days.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted was also tested for the coronavirus on Thursday and tested negative.

Governor DeWine has tested positive for #COVID19. He has no symptoms at this time. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/WnkmoGxR2m — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 6, 2020

DeWine's positive test comes after months in which the Ohio Governor has led the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.