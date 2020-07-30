Gov. Mike DeWine calls for Ohio bars and restaurants to end liquor sales at 10 p.m.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is calling for the Ohio Liquor Control Commission to emergency rule related to liquor sales amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

At his press briefing on Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine said that he is calling on the Ohio Liquor Control Commission to call a meeting to consider enacting an emergency rule related to liquor sales amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The rule would require restaurants to end liquor sales at 10 p.m. each night and for the consumption of any alcohol to end by 11 p.m.

DeWine said the meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday. If approved, DeWine said he will sign the order into effect on Friday night.

DeWine said that while many bars are following proper safety measures, the reality remains that many of the practices associated with going to bars and restaurants has helped to increase the spread of the coronavirus. DeWine said that he didn't want to close down bars and restaurants as he had previously, but that he needed to do something to put additional safety measures in place.

"We do not want to shut down Ohio bars and restaurants. That would be devastating to them," DeWine said. "But we do have to take some action."

Earlier this week, Columbus passed legislation requiring bars and restaurants in the city to close by 10 p.m. A judge later blocked the ordinance from going to effect after several restaurants and bars filed a lawsuit.