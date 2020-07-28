Judge blocks ordinance forcing Columbus bars, restaurants to close at 10 p.m.

The judge issued a temporary restraining order on the legislation passed by Columbus City Council.

A judge blocked an ordinance Tuesday that would have forced Columbus bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m.

The judge granted a request for a temporary restraining order, meaning the ordinance passed by Columbus City Council Monday night is on hold.

Several restaurants and bars filed a lawsuit against the City of Columbus, Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus Public Health and Dr. Mysheika Roberts over the decision to force those businesses to close at 10 p.m.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday, the day after Columbus City Council made the decision to restrict bars, restaurants and nightclubs to only be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. because of the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.

Among the many businesses which are part of the lawsuit are Pins Mechanical Company, 16-Bit and Mikey's Late Night Slice.

The businesses say in the lawsuit the legislation passed is unreasonable.

The businesses said they have been cooperating with health orders, including closing on March 15 until they could reopen at points in May because of the pandemic.

The lawsuit says the legislation passed by Columbus City Council is too narrow and said the city "exercised their police power in an unreasonable manner which illegally infringed upon the fundamental rights" of the bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

The Columbus City Attorney's Office released a statement before Tuesday's hearing saying: