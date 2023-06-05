What you need to know about voting in Ohio's Aug. 8 special election

Early voting begins July 10 in the special election to decide a ballot measure that could make it harder to change the state's constitution.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio voters will decide in an Aug. 8 special election whether to change the threshold for changing the state's constitution.

Issue 1 -- the only issue on the ballot in this special election -- would require any future proposed constitution amendments to pass with 60 percent supermajority, rather than the 50 percent plus one that is currently required.

The measure is controversial and subject to legal challenges. Proponents, including most state Republican elected leaders, say it is necessary to prevent outside special interest influence in Ohio's constitution. Opponents point out that the measure is clearly aimed at defeating a November election ballot measure to protect abortion rights in Ohio.

Polls show that about 60 percent of Ohio voters support abortion rights.

Here are important dates and more you need to know for this election:

Are you registered to vote? Find out if you're registered by checking your name here.

Where do you vote? Find your polling place by searching here.

How do you request an absentee ballot? You can request an absentee ballot with this form.



When does voting begin?

June 23: Military and overseas absentee voting begins

July 10: Deadline to register to vote

July 11: Absentee voting-by-mail begins

July 11: Early in-person voting begins

August 1: Absentee ballot applications must be received by county boards of elections by 8:30 p.m.

August 7: Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date.

August 8: Polls are open for the special election from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

August 8: Absentee Ballots may be returned by mail or personally delivered to your county board of elections. If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m.

When is early in-person voting happening?

Hours for early in-person voting during July and August are as follows:

July 11-14: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

July 17-21: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

July 24-28: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

July 31: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

August 1: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

August 2-4: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

August 5: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

August 6: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.