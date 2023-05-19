August election causing problems for local boards of elections

The recent announcement of the August special election has left local boards of elections scrambling to prepare.

OHIO, USA — Just a few months ago, Ohio lawmakers passed a bill ending the August special election, saying a May primary and November general were all the public needed.

But at the beginning of May, Ohio Republicans passed legislation to bring the August primary back.

Now, it's left boards of elections across the state only a few short months to prepare. Some have a head start, anticipating the back-and-forth would happen as soon as discussions started in the legislature, Wood County Board of Elections Director Terry Burton said.

"We certainly knew this was coming, so we started to reach out to polling stations, poll workers, and just saying, if this comes, is this something that's a possibility," Burton said.

But the Lucas County Board of Elections was less certain, director LaVera Scott said.

"We did not anticipate an August election," Scott said. "It does affect our recruitment efforts, even with some poll workers who work all year round. They may not be available this election."

Poll workers were thrown for a loop, too. Some schedules are being upended to account for the election.

"The election is in August, but early voting actually starts in July," Scott said. "That affects scheduling, that affects scheduling for vacations for our people, and that is important."

But with some people unavailable to come back, the boards are still in need of more staff.

"As we identify holes in certain areas and regions, we're going to do a little more outreach and a little more looking to try to fill that in," Burton said.

Ohioans are being offered the chance to raise the threshold for votes needed to make a change to the Ohio Constitution, something opponents say is an attempt to prevent changing abortion laws in the state.

Burton and Scott said with a potential change so controversial, they're expecting to see big numbers on election day.

"No one knows exactly what the numbers are, because it's kind of an unprecedented thing, especially in modern history," Burton said. "But we're thinking it will be much more like an off-year November, 30% or higher election."

There's another snag, too. Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office still hasn't told them how to pay for it. They don't know if they will receive money from the state or if there is a potential for reimbursement down the line.