TOP RACE RESULTS | Check here for highlighted races and a link to all results

From Toledo's mayor's race, to who will lead the city of Monroe, local school board races and more - find out how the races and issues are turning out.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's all over but the final counting and certifying as polls have closed on the Nov. 2 general election.

WTOL 11 has been tracking the top races all Election Night long. Here's a look at where the candidates and issues stand, keeping in mind that results are never final; boards of election must complete their canvass of ballots by Nov. 23.

TOLEDO MAYOR'S RACE

9:10 p.m.: Wade Kapszukiewicz declares victory with small margin of votes counted; Carty Finkbeiner's campaign has not conceded.

“Toledo’s future is as bright as we dream it to be," said incumbent mayor Kapszukiewicz during his declaration. "And tonight by a record margin, Toledoans overwhelmingly voted to embrace that future and reject the past.”

No official result yet.

9:11 p.m.: WTOL 11 reporter Roxanne Elias speaks with Finkbeiner's former chief of staff, Bob Reinbolt, who laughs and calls Kapszukiewicz claiming victory ludicrous. Reinbolt says there's no chance of Finkbeiner conceding at this point.

Live from Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz’s watch party where they just played “We are the Champions” the Mayor is currently at 70% of all votes counted as of 9:07 p.m. Posted by WTOL 11 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

TOLEDO CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE RACE

TARTA SALES TAX





SYLVANIA MAYOR'S RACE

SYLVANIA RECREATION

SCHOOL BOARDS