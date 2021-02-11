TOP RACE RESULTS | Check here for highlighted races and a link to all results

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's all over but the final counting and certifying as polls have closed on the Nov. 2 general election.
WTOL 11 has been tracking the top races all Election Night long. Here's a look at where the candidates and issues stand, keeping in mind that results are never final; boards of election must complete their canvass of ballots by Nov. 23.
TOLEDO MAYOR'S RACE
9:10 p.m.: Wade Kapszukiewicz declares victory with small margin of votes counted; Carty Finkbeiner's campaign has not conceded.
“Toledo’s future is as bright as we dream it to be," said incumbent mayor Kapszukiewicz during his declaration. "And tonight by a record margin, Toledoans overwhelmingly voted to embrace that future and reject the past.”
No official result yet.
9:11 p.m.: WTOL 11 reporter Roxanne Elias speaks with Finkbeiner's former chief of staff, Bob Reinbolt, who laughs and calls Kapszukiewicz claiming victory ludicrous. Reinbolt says there's no chance of Finkbeiner conceding at this point.