Elderly and disabled experiencing absentee ballot issues; Lucas County Board of Elections says there's still time to vote

LaVera Scott, the director, recommends reaching out to your church, political party or other organizations if you need transportation or help getting to the polls.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Election Day is Tuesday, and early voting in Ohio is over.

But as of Tuesday night, we're hearing about older voters who never received their absentee ballots.

"The election is tomorrow and people have been checking their mail every day thinking they're gonna get their ballot and they haven't," said Christine Franks, who is a state tested nurse aide for a local home care company.

She says she's afraid some of her clients won't be able to vote in this election after not receiving their absentee ballots in the mail.

"If they can't vote by absentee ballot, then they have to arrange transportation," Franks said. "Some of them have to arrange medical transportation because they're in a wheelchair. Or I have a lady who is visually impaired and hearing impaired."

WTOL 11 took a look at the numbers and learned Lucas County voters requested more than 11,000 absentee ballots.

Only 4,900 were returned to the Board of Elections.

"If you still have an absentee ballot in hand, you're gonna want to try to get it to one of our ballot boxes," said Lucas County Board of Elections Director LaVera Scott. "Yet today or tomorrow by the close of polls. Or they can actually bring it up into our office. At the Early Vote Center you can use the ballot box."

If you didn't receive your absentee ballot, there's still a chance to head to the polls and vote.

"I always suggest to people that they contact churches. Contact their parties," Scott said. "The Board of Elections' duty is to operate the polling locations in early vote. Registrations, absentees, things of that nature."

Scott says the board doesn't have the means or the jurisdiction to be able to drive people around. But Franks suggests being a good neighbor and reaching out to help the elderly or disabled.

"Just hope that we don't forget that someday all of us may be disabled or elderly and we don't want to be left out of the election process. So we need to take that into consideration," said Franks.

Tarta and Tarps services are currently working to help get you to the polling locations if you can't get there yourself.

Their services are free for those who need a ride.

You can visit tarta.com/voteready/ for a list of phone numbers and other voter information.